Liberia: Suspect Charged for Manslaughter

Police authorities in Monrovia have charged a 40-year old man identified as Nyanford W. T. Benson, Jr., with manslaughter for allegedly beating on a wheelbarrow rider, victim Johnson Tokpah in the Gobachop Market in Paynesville, leading to the victim's death.

Police are also in search of two others, Michael Benson and Diamond in relation to the case.

"Based on the fact and circumstances surrounding the incident, this investigation has resolved to charge suspect Nyanford W. T. Benson with the crime of manslaughter in violation of Chapter 14, Section 14.2 of the Penal Code of the Republic of Liberia for his involvement in the beating of victims Johnson Tokpah which led to his death," a police charge sheet noted.

It detailed that investigation shows that victim Johnson Tokpah on Monday, 16 August 2021, between 8:00-900pm, suspect Benson and Diamond, all to be identified, entered an entertainment center and Benson used his belt from his waist and beat victim Johnson, a wheelbarrow rider within the Gobachop Community, Paynesville.

Police said victim Johnson questioned suspect Benson, saying "My son what did I do that you are beating me with the belt?"

In reply, police added, suspect Benson said to the old man that "Am I your son?" and continue to beat on the wheelbarrow rider.

After victim Johnson was beaten outside of the entertainment center by suspects Nyanford W. T. Benson, Michael Benson and Diamond to be identified, police said they all fled from the scene and went into hiding.

But community members organized themselves and took the victims to a community-based clinic within the Gobachop Market area for treatment.

On 17 August 2021, victim Johnson was discharged from the Medicare Clinic and taken home to continue treatment.

Police noted that on 18 August while victim Johnson was returning to the clinic for further treatment, he collapsed and fell on the ground and went unconscious.

His lifeless body was examined by a fifteen-man coroner jury supervised by the County Coroner of Montserrado and the victim's body was deposited at the Alfred Butler Funeral Home for preservation.

The police investigative finding said that even though suspect Nyanford W. T. Benson denied all allegations levied against him, with their investigation they have charged him for manslaughter while suspect Michael Benson and Diamond are charged with manslaughter and criminal facilitation, pending court trial whenever they are arrested.