Zimbabwe: President Mnangagwa's UK Visit Reflects Progress in Re-Engagement

While the history of the Covid-19 global pandemic is still being written, one enduring outcome of the past year will certainly be its effect on the imperative of sustainability.

This shared trauma served to remind us just how fragile we are as a community, as a national economy, and as stewards of our nation.

The difficult work of improving environmental, social and governance norms in Zimbabwe is taking place at all levels of society, and the resulting changes will have profound implications for investors and the fruits of these changes are out for all to see.

President Mnangagwa has devoted much of his presidential term to finding ways and implementing the ways of revamping our economy.

He has improved the ways that sustainability is being embraced by private companies, international investors and local Zimbabweans who are seeking capital around the world.

The space created in Zimbabwe by President Mnangagwa describes how emerging markets represent a concentration of both risks and opportunities.

For the first time in years, Zimbabweans can now explore the issue of biodiversity and how investors can better understand the relationship between their portfolios and the natural resources in Zimbabwe.

Another significant issue highlighted by investors over the past year is the deepening search for yield and income security in retirement.

Zimbabwe has reviewed the merits of a relatively high-yielding asset that until recently was beyond the reach of most investors - security, peace and tranquility.

President Mnangagwa's government has existed to help business create prosperity for all.

When the economy booms, society prospers, and every business plays a part in protecting and growing that economy.

President Mnangagwa introduced policies which are designed for all to meet the specific needs of their businesses and individual aspirations.

Unlike the previous regime, the New Dispensation has brought unparalleled stretch to reach into the business community.

We need to understand that economic growth is an increase in the production of economic goods and services, compared from one period of time to another.

It can be measured in nominal or real terms.

Economic growth is an increase in the production of goods and services in an economy.

Increases in capital goods, labour force, technology and human capital can all contribute to economic growth.

Economic growth is commonly measured in terms of the increase in aggregated market value of additional goods and services produced, using estimates such as Gross Domestic Product.

Since the coming in of President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has seen tremendous developments beyond imagination of many.

One thing which the world and those in the opposition have been left shell shocked about is that Zimbabwe has reduced dependency on borrowed finance, except only where foreign technology is a requirement for projects such as power generation.

President Mnangagwa has taken Zimbabwe out of the dependence syndrome into self-sufficiency stardom.

This has proved the prophets of doom like the MDC and it's breaking wailers very wrong.

In less than three years, President Mnangagwa has gone beyond talking and took over the work which was supposed to be done by MDC councils.

He has managed to rehabilitate most of the urban roads and this is solely funded by the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and no foreign aid.

A stand-alone Zimbabwean economy is possible.

President Mnangagwa, through his developmental programmes, has managed to show the MDC-A traitors that you do not need to sale off your country in order to get funding.

He has managed to rehabilitate most of the rural roads in all districts.

Of great note is the re-construction of Harare-Beitbridge Highway. The road was a death trap, but President Mnangagwa is presenting a new state-of-the-art road.

His appetite for better roads took the development to the Karoi-Binga Road.

President Mnangagwa is developing roads in every province as evidenced by the re-construction of the Chiredzi-Tanganda Road. There is again the construction of the Makuti-Chirundu stretch and the construction of Chibi Turn-off-Mhandamahwe Road.

Zimbabwe has seen the construction and expansion of Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It will be now matching first world airports.

Zimbabwe has embarked on a construction of the new Parliament building. This is a state-of-the-art Parliament building equipped with hotels and basically a new town in the making.

To complement the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, Government has started and is almost finishing the expansion and modernisation of the Beitbridge Border Post.

In the short period of his presidency, President Mnangagwa has commissioned the construction of Gwayi-Shangaan Dam in Matabeleland North.

He officiated at Marowanyati Dam in Buhera after its recent completion.

Under President Mnangagwa's guidance, Zimbabwe has rolled out a new school curriculum and this includes the introduction of Education 5.0.

The President has given dignity to students by construction of students' accommodation in almost all public universities.

The rehabilitation of Hwange Power Station units 7 and 8 (600MW) has made punishing outages a thing of the past.

We have also seen the rehabilitation of Zambezi Gas and Coal plant (750MW).

There is great work being done in the power sector in Western Areas - Jinan -600MW, Tsingshan- 100MW and Zimbabwe Zhongxin Electrical Energy - 430MW.

President Mnangagwa has overseen various solar projects which are under construction.

As a listening President, he heard complaints about Command Agriculture and replaced it with the Private Sector Funded Smart Agriculture.

This has resulted in Zimbabwe tripling its annual harvest from 900 000 metric tonnes in the 2019/2020 season to three million metric tonnes in the 2020/2021 season.

President Mnangagwa has invested in training manpower, with more than three million farmers have been trained on Pfumvudza.

To curtail corruption, the President has overseen the completion of the land audit. This has resulted in farm downsizing.

In accommodating all walks of life, he has signed the Global Compensation Deed, and established a youth desk.

To open the democratic space, President Mnangagwa has awarded six new television licenses.

In agriculture, he has revived and rehabilitated irrigation schemes.

As far as health is concerned, the President has overseen the construction of various district and provincial hospitals and clinics.

This has led to the renovation of various health infrastructure and facilities across the country.

Zimbabwe is constructing new schools, with over 3 000 being earmarked.

As far as foreign exchange is involved, we have seen the introduction of the Dutch Forex Auction system.

This has enabled Government to be in control of the foreign exchanges. Introduction of inter operatability of mobile money platforms and fiscal consolidation have resulted in achieving budget surplus for the first time in decades.

In mining, the Great Dyke Investments platinum mine and Karo Resources Mhondoro-Ngezi Platinum Project have taken off.

A new Arcadia Lithium mine is being developed.

Human rights are rights inherent to all human beings, regardless of race, sex, nationality, ethnicity, language, religion, or any other status.

Human rights include the right to life and liberty, freedom from slavery and torture, freedom of opinion and expression.

On this front, President Mnangagwa has opened the space for freedom.

Zimbabwe has seen the agent of change in President Mnangagwa, he is an agent of change, not just an object of change.

The new dispensation has made history, even as it evolved with it.

From the inception of his government, President Mnangagwa has been an incubator of ideas, a builder of norms, and an arbiter of standards.

He remains so today.

Through his actions, as well as his words, the President has helped transform the national agenda by embracing human protection as an essential component.

Progress has been made half way his first term, but further work is still needed.

President Mnangagwa will march to the United Kingdom in October in a show of the re-engagement and engagement efforts bearing results, while MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti salivate.

For us to realise our goals towards Vision 2030, vote for ED come 2023.

If you are in England come and see the man who can make a change. Come and rally behind our President. Come to Scotland in October and stand behind your country's flag.