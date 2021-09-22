Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Postpones Elections

21 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Joseph Madzimure

THE Politburo yesterday suspended provincial elections to pave way for preparations for this year's 19th Annual People's Conference that will be held in Bindura Mashonaland Central next month.

After an extraordinary Politburo meeting, the revolutionary party's acting party spokesperson Dr Mike Bimha said the date for the elections will be announced in due course.

Dr Bimha said the President and Zanu PF First Secretary, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa said the extraordinary Politburo session was necessitated by the urgency of the National Annual People's conference which will be held from the 25th -30th of October 2021.

As such, he said the session was meant to receive updates on progress on the preparation of the conference and to receive reports from the various committees involved in the preparations.

"The Politburo, following deliberations resolved to suspend provincial elections until further notice. This was done to allow party structures to focus on the preparations of the Annual People's Conference," said Dr Bimha.

