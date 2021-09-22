Somalia: Efforts to End Somalia Leaders' Spat Underway

22 September 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Efforts are underway to resolve the political rift between President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble in a bid to end the ongoing public spat between the two top leaders.

South West leader Ahmed Abdi Karie Qoorqoor of Galmudug alongside Minister of Education, Abdullahi Arab, and the Deputy Minister of Information, Al Adala, met with President Farmaajo and discussed the issues they had agreed upon.

According to sources, the president asked Security Minister Abdullahi Mohamed Nur to be transferred to the Interior Ministry and Bashir Goobe to be transferred to a place other than NISA.

The problem between the president and the premier's offices worsened when Roble sacked the Internal Security Minister Hassan Hundubey. Within a couple of hours, Farmaajo nullified the prime minister's dismissal of Hundubey and replacement with Abdullahi Mohamed Nur, a member of the outgoing federal parliament.

Both Farmaajo and Roble have cited articles in the provisional constitution, in defending their actions.

