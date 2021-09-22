Somalia: Somaliland Electoral Committee Submits List of Senate Candidates

The list of candidates for the upper house of parliament in the northern regions of Somaliland has been officially released by the speaker of the house Abdi Hashi Abdullahi and the deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled.
The 11-member list of candidates for the northern regions includes prominent officials including Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi, Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe, Minister of Constitution Salah Ahmed Jama and former Chief Justice Ibrahim Idle Suleiman.
"PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has received the list of Senate candidates for Somaliland Upper House from Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi Abdullahi & the Deputy Prime Minister Khadar Guleid. PM congratulates for the joint efforts & urged the election to be conducted transparently.
The list of candidates for the upper house handed over to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble included seven women candidates.
Read below Below the list:
Seat 1:
Abdi Hashi Abdullahi
Seat two:
Ahmed Mohamed Qorane
Bashe Ahmed Ismail
Seat three:
Leyla Ahmed Ismail
Mohamed Mohamud Abdi
Seat four:
Deeqa Hassan Hussein
Hodan Abokor Hassan
Seat five
Prof Mohamed Mohamud Allabari
Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar
Abdirahman Osman Ali
Seat six:
Bilal Idrish Abdullahi
Saynab Ahmed Boqore
Seat seven:
Salah Ahmed Jamah
Ibrahim Idle Saleban
Seat eight:
Saiid Abdi Hussein
Jamah Abdullahi
Seat nine:
Abdirizaq Ahmed Ali
Hassan Abdi Gaas
Ahmed Mohamed
Seat 10:
Osman Abokor Dube
Abdikariim Mohamed Hassan
Seat 11:
Muna Omar Hassan
Naima Hassan Mohamud
Suad Hassan Mohamed