Somalia: Somaliland Electoral Committee Submits List of Senate Candidates

The list of candidates for the upper house of parliament in the northern regions of Somaliland has been officially released by the speaker of the house Abdi Hashi Abdullahi and the deputy prime minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled.

The 11-member list of candidates for the northern regions includes prominent officials including Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi, Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe, Minister of Constitution Salah Ahmed Jama and former Chief Justice Ibrahim Idle Suleiman.

"PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has received the list of Senate candidates for Somaliland Upper House from Speaker of the Upper House Abdi Hashi Abdullahi & the Deputy Prime Minister Khadar Guleid. PM congratulates for the joint efforts & urged the election to be conducted transparently.

The list of candidates for the upper house handed over to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble included seven women candidates.

Read below Below the list:

Seat 1:

Abdi Hashi Abdullahi

Seat two:

Ahmed Mohamed Qorane

Bashe Ahmed Ismail

Seat three:

Leyla Ahmed Ismail

Mohamed Mohamud Abdi

Seat four:

Deeqa Hassan Hussein

Hodan Abokor Hassan

Seat five

Prof Mohamed Mohamud Allabari

Prof Abdi Ismail Samatar

Abdirahman Osman Ali

Seat six:

Bilal Idrish Abdullahi

Saynab Ahmed Boqore

Seat seven:

Salah Ahmed Jamah

Ibrahim Idle Saleban

Seat eight:

Saiid Abdi Hussein

Jamah Abdullahi

Seat nine:

Abdirizaq Ahmed Ali

Hassan Abdi Gaas

Ahmed Mohamed

Seat 10:

Osman Abokor Dube

Abdikariim Mohamed Hassan

Seat 11:

Muna Omar Hassan

Naima Hassan Mohamud

Suad Hassan Mohamed