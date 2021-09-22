Swaziland Army 'Teargas, Injure Striking Students in Their College Rooms'

21 September 2021
Swazi Media Commentary (Gaborone)

Swaziland (eSwatini) soldiers reportedly attacked striking students in their college rooms, firing teargas.

Many students were assaulted with batons and sticks; some suffered head injuries and broken limbs, according to a statement from the Communist Party of Swaziland.

It happened at William Pitcher teacher training college on Sunday (19 September 2021). 'At least three members of the Swaziland National Union of Students (SNUS) were targeted by the military and heavily assaulted. One suffered heavy bleeding from the head, while the others had broken arms, among other injuries on their bodies,' the statement read.

The following day the college was closed indefinitely.

Students boycotted examinations in protest at not being paid their allowances. They want a refund of E4,900 from the past academic year and E1,900 outstanding allowance for this year.

One of the members of the Students Representative Council Bheka Mabuza told the Times of eSwatini they were seeking a refund as they had been away from campus for close to four months because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions.

