Nigeria: Exploration - Gombe, Oil Company Sign MOU to Explore Hydrocarbon in Kolmani Oilfield

22 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Haruna Gimba Yaya

Gombe State Government Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rift Oil and Petroleum Company to explore maximum benefits from hydrocarbon discovered in Kolmani village in Akko LGA of the state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said the need to extract the discovered oil and gas in the Kolmani oilfield had become more imperative, especially with the signing of the Petroleum Industry Law (PIL) and the clamour by some states to collect and retain the Value Added Tax (VAT).

He said the signing of the MoU was geared at exploring maximum benefits from commercial discovery of hydrocarbon in Kolmani site and other energy sources.

