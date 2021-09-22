Nigeria: Senate Approves Establishment of Nationwide Emergency Communications Service

22 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

The Senate Tuesday passed a bill seeking to establish the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service.

It also approved 112 as the toll-free number for emergencies.

This followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Communications.

Senator Biodun Olujimi, who presented the report, said Clause 2 of the bill sought to establish the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service.

She said the agency when established, would be charged with the responsibility of deployment and coordination of a seamless and reliable end-to-end infrastructure for emergency needs throughout Nigeria.

She said Clause 5 of the bill was amended to vest the Nigeria Communications Commission with the responsibility of formulating regulations and guidelines for the workings of the Nationwide Emergency Communications Service.

