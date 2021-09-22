Nigeria: Zamfara, Katsina Bandits Fleeing to Kano Villages - Rep

22 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

A member representing Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituency of Kano State, Haruna Isah Dederi, says due to the military operations against bandits in Zamfara and Katsina States, they are now fleeing into other states, including Kano State.

In a motion he presented at plenary Tuesday, he said in the last few weeks, the bandits had attacked towns and villages and kidnapped people in Rogo Local Government Area, including Jajaye, Zarewa, RuwanBago, Bari, Falgore, DutsenBan and Hawan -Gwamna (Fulatan).

"If measures are not immediately taken to stop the activities of these bandits in Rogo Local Government Area and other border local government areas of Kano State, their nefarious activities could spread to other local government areas of Kano State thereby upsetting the relative peace enjoyed by the state," he said.

The House urged the federal government to step up efforts to consolidate the gains recorded in the military operation against armed bandits in Zamfara and Katsina State by expanding the operations in a coordinated and simultaneous manner to cover all other affected states to prevent the movement of the bandits from one place to the other.

