Nigeria: Banditry - Northern Youths Support Telecoms Shutdown

22 September 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

Northern youths have backed the decision to shut down telecommunications networks in some local government areas in some states of the North West aimed at containing banditry.

The federal and state governments had shut down telecommunication networks in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States to tackle banditry and kidnapping.

In a statement Tuesday, the Northern Youths Democratic Network described the ongoing military operation against insurgency and bandits in the North East and North West as a step in the right direction.

The statement jointly signed by Dauda Mathias and Yahaya Abdullahi, President and Secretary of the group respectively, said the shutdown had prevented bandits from getting information on the movement of the military, thereby giving the military advantage over them.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X