Nigeria: Banditry - Northern Youths Support Telecoms Shutdown

Northern youths have backed the decision to shut down telecommunications networks in some local government areas in some states of the North West aimed at containing banditry.

The federal and state governments had shut down telecommunication networks in Zamfara, Sokoto and Katsina States to tackle banditry and kidnapping.

In a statement Tuesday, the Northern Youths Democratic Network described the ongoing military operation against insurgency and bandits in the North East and North West as a step in the right direction.

The statement jointly signed by Dauda Mathias and Yahaya Abdullahi, President and Secretary of the group respectively, said the shutdown had prevented bandits from getting information on the movement of the military, thereby giving the military advantage over them.