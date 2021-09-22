Kenya: Moi Grandson Accused of Not Telling the Truth About His Financial Status

A grandson of former president Daniel Moi was on Tuesday accused of trying to dodge responsibility for his children by misrepresenting facts about his financial status.

Ms Gladys Jeruto Tagi, who petitioned the court to compel Mr Collins Kibet Moi to provide for his two children, told the court that the father of her children is a man of means and lives a lavish lifestyle.

Mr Moi who was confirmed to be the father to Ms Jeruto's two children aged 11 and nine through a DNA test had told the court that he is jobless and not in a position to provide for the children's basic needs.

He offered to only cater for the children's medical needs by enrolling them in the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover.

Ms Jeruto while responding to the claim dismissed the assertions and told the court Mr Moi , who is a trained pilot, has the resources to support his children.

The court heard that Mr Moi drives an expensive motor vehicle model V8 Prado, which he is able to maintain.

Ms Jeruto also dismissed claims that Mr Moi is broke, saying that he earns huge dividends from his late father's estate.

The woman further opposed the proposal by Mr Moi to transfer the children to a public school. She argued the move would not be for the best interest of the children.

Ms Jeruto moved to court in March accusing Mr Moi of neglecting his children. She claimed to have lived together for four years before they separated in 2012.

In the suit filed through lawyer David Mongeri, Ms Jeruto wants Mr Moi compelled to pay Sh 1 million monthly for the children's basic needs, school fees and other expenses.

Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Benjamin Limo directed that the matter proceeds to a full hearing before it is determined.

The matter will be mentioned on October 13.