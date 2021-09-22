Kenya: Father of Murdered Nakuru Children Dies in Hospital

22 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Nakuru doctor James Gakara, who was found unconscious next to his two dead children in their home, has died.

Dr Gakara died at the Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The bodies of the children and their unconscious father were on Saturday night found inside their apartment in Milimani, Nakuru.

Dr Gakara's family said they suspected foul play in the murders after preliminary police reports indicated that Dr Gakara killed the children before attempting suicide.

On the day the murders happened, a friend of Ms Odhiambo said Dr Gakara had called his wife as he had lunch with the children. Their mother had left for Nairobi in the morning.

On Monday, Dr Gakara’s sister, Mary Gakara, asked the police to have an open mind as they investigate the murders and the alleged attempted suicide.

Police officers interviewed by the Nation said they had begun investigations into the killings that have shocked residents of Nakuru, where the doctor owns a clinic located in Section 5.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X