Zimbabwe: Dr Sibanda Mourns Dr Nzuwah

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda has sent his condolences to the Nzuwah family following the death of former Public Service Commission chairman Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah.

Dr Nzuwah died at his home yesterday after a short illness.

In a statement, Dr Sibanda said the country had lost a true patriot and accomplished senior public servant.

"It is with deep shock and sense of sadness that Government and the entirety of the public service and I learnt of the demise of Dr Mariyawanda Nzuwah. Our heartfelt condolences go to Mrs Nzuwah and family on the passing on of a true patriot and accomplished senior public servant of our nation," he said.

Dr Nzuwah succeeded Malcom Thompson as the chairman of the Public Service Commission in 1992, a position he held until his retirement in March 2018.

Dr Sibanda said during his 26 years at the helm of the Public Service, Dr Nzuwah had laid a solid foundation of a modernised and highly skilled public service, which is recognised not only in the SADC region but the entire Commonwealth Association of Public Administration and Management (CAPAM).

"He will be remembered for his hard work, meticulous advice on issues of public administration and his humble disposition towards superiors, colleagues and members of the public service. May the Lord God Almighty cover his family with grace and the comfort that we share in their grief. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace," said Dr Sibanda.

Dr Nzuwah is survived by his wife Janice Marie, their children and grandchildren.