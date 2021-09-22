Malawi: Red Cross Constructs Girls' Hostel At Mbombwe CDSS Featured

There is hope for enhanced girls' education at Mbombwe Community Day Secondary School in Mangochi following a hand over of girls' hostel by Malawi Red Cross Society.

The gesture has excited some girls who used to cover close to 17 kilometres to access classes at the facility like Judith Mpira, a form four student.

"Some of my friends I started with some three years ago from my area dropped out because of long distances, among other challenges," She said.

This is why Malawi Red Cross Society found it fit to come to the rescue of girls at Mbombwe CDSS by building a state of the art hostel.

Malawi Red Cross Society's President Innocent Majiya said the organisation believes in holistic approach to the issues that affect people's lives like education.

Majiya has also advised students, parents and chiefs to take full responsibility of the structure.

"This magnificent structure has cost us a lot of money, that is why I am asking duty bearers to take care it," said Majiya.

Senior Chief Chowe has also commended Malawi Red Cross Society for the gesture saying it will go a long way in keeping the girl child in school.

Through Community Resilient Project Malawi Red Cross Society has addressed several issues of human importance such as health, education, water and others in the area of Senior Chief Chowe.