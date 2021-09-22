Tanzania: DPP Drops Sedition Charges Against Tundu Lissu

Dar es Salaam — The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has dismissed a sedition case that Chadema's deputy chairman, Tundu Lissu and four others were facing.

This was after the Director of Public Prosecutions in Tanzania (DPP) told the court that he had no intention of continuing with the charges against the accused.

The then Singida East MP Tundu Lissu was in June 2016 joined in the sedition case facing the editor of a weekly tabloid Mawio, Mr Simon Mkina.

In the case number 208 of 2016, prosecution claimed that the accused committed the offence between January 12 and 14, 2016 contrary to Section 32(1)(a), 32(1)(c), and 12(a) of the Newspapers Act and Section 89B(1)(a) of the Penal Code.

It was claimed the accused published seditious content in Mawio of January 14 to 20, 2016. The other accused are Mr Ismail Mehbood who is a printer and Mr Jabir Idrissa Yunus, who is a journalist. They are facing five counts including conspiracy, publishing seditious content and intimidation.

Mr Kaduchi alleged on the first count that facing all four accused that, between January 12 and 14 2016 at an unknown place within the city, the accused conspired to publish seditious content under the title "Machafuko yaja Zanzibar" (Chaos imminent in Zanzibar)