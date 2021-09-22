Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 100,000 Jab Appointments Missed On Sep.21

Tunis/Tunisia — Out of 143,849 who received text message invites on September 21, only 36,349 attended their jab appointments, according to the Health Ministry's updated figures.

90,662 people were summoned to get their first dose, yet only 17,530 honoured their appointments, and 53,187 were called to get their boosters and only 18,819 got inoculated.

7,249,413 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,713,020 first shots and 2,536,393 boosters.

The number of he fully vaccinated people stands at 3,286,497 and is as follows: 2,536,393 got two doses, 333,743 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and a further 416,361 had one jab as they had contracted the virus previously.

The number of people registered on Evax. tn platform reached 6,186,591 on this date.