Tunisia: Political Party Secretaries-General Meet UGTT's Tabboubi

21 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Secretary-General of the Tunisian General Labour Union, Noureddine Tabboubi, met Tuesday, secretaries general of the Democratic Current (Attayar), Ghazi Chaouachi, Ettakatol, Khalil Zaouia, Al Joumhouri, Issam Chebbi, and Afek Tounes, Fadhel Abdelkefi.

The meeting focused on the general situation in the country, said the labour oganisation.

For his part, Ghazi Chaouachi wrote in a Facebook post the secretaries general of the four parties have expressed their great concern about "the persistent vagueness" and "growing tensions" at a time when the country needs "signs of appeasement" to better manage the repercussions of the crisis that may paralyse state institutions.

Chaouachi said the delegation reaffirmed its rejection of all calls to suspend the constitution or extend the state of exception.

They also emphasised the need to expedite the appointment of a prime minister to address the urgent economic issues.

He added that the secretaries general of the four parties have affirmed their determination to assume their responsibility in this delicate period and work to broaden the basis of consultations (with all national organisations and democratic parties).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X