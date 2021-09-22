Tunisia: Detention Warrant Issued Against MP Seifeddine Makhlouf

Tunis/Tunisia — The military investigating judge, on Tuesday evening, issued a detention warrant against MP Seifeddine Makhlouf, said the Military Prosecutor's Office.

According to a statement from the institution, lawyer Seifeddine Makhlouf was present on Tuesday evening during the interrogation of MP Nidhal Saoudi, a defendant in the case known as the "Tunis-Carthage Airport.»

Seifeddine Makhlouf wanted to represent defendant Nidhal Saoudi. He was told by the Military Prosecutor's Office this is «unlawful» since he is himself accused in this same case.

"It is a conflict of interest," the institution said.

During the interrogation of Nidhal Saoudi at the headquarters of the Permanent Military Court of First Instance in Tunis, Makhlouf "insulted and threatened a judge, according to the statement.

He informed him that, «based on information he collected from foreign sides, all the names of those involved in the coup, including the names of participants in military trials are registered. "

The Military Prosecutor's Office said it has informed the Prosecutor General at the Court of Appeals of this incident, which "represents an affront to and a violation of justice, in general, and a flagrant threat to military judges, especially in the exercise of their profession."

"The Prosecutor General has ordered the opening of a judicial investigation in military justice, in accordance with the provisions of the law, the institution said.

A detention warrant was issued by the military judge against Seifeddine Makhlouf.