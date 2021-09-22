Tunisia: Ennahdha Describes As 'Dangerous' Establishment of Transitional Rules

Tunis/Tunisia — The Ennahdha movement called "dangerous" the President of the Republic's intention to, unilaterally, institute new transitional governing rules, warning against the abrogation of the Constitution which is the "source of all legitimacy."

The movement said in a statement Tuesday evening "the continuation of exceptional measures indefinitely may paralyse state institutions in the absence of a legitimate government and the ongoing freezing of activities of the elected parliament.

"The continuation of exceptional measures threatens the state apparatus and thereby exacerbates the already stiffling economic, financial and social crisis," warned Ennahdha.

For the movement, overcoming this dangerous situation requires the combined efforts of all political and social forces.

In addition, Ennahdha said it rejected any division of Tunisians and humiliation of opponents, "expressing its pride in the Revolution of Freedom and Dignity, the Revolution of December 17 and January 14, which began in Sidi Bouzid and led to the fall of the dictatorship.

Ennahdha insisted on "the need to respect individual and collective rights and to stop infringement on the right to travel and freedom of expression.

The movement also called for the release of MP Yassine Ayari, and the lifting of the "unlawful" house arrest, which has been imposed on many Tunisians, including former minister and leader in Ennahda, Anouar Maarouf.

In the same statement, the movement called for respecting the provisions of the Constitution, lifting the freeze on parliament and speeding up the formation of a new government.

President Kais Saied said Monday evening the exceptional measures decreed on July 25 will remain, announcing the establishment of new transitional governing rules to run the country.

At an "unannounced" visit to the governorate of Sidi Bouzid during which he attended a meeting at the headquarters of the governorate, President Saied pointed out that a prime minister will be appointed shortly and a new electoral bill will be prepared.