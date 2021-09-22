Liberia: Ezekiel Doekpa Takes Charge of Lofa County Kickball Team

Monrovia — Lofa County sports steering committee has appointed Ezekiel Sunday Doekpa as head coach of the county kickball team for the upcoming national county sports meet.

The former Nimba County and Watanga Girls coach mandate is to win the 2021/2022 National County Sports meet for Lofa County.

Doekpa was given the job over the weekend after the committee approve him due to his past record in county.

The former Nimba County boss has been to seven finals winning three and losing four.

He is the most decorated coach in county meet keep history winning three championships and four third place and four second place.

The kickball coach after a year away from Nimba county team return to the county during the 2020/2021 edition of the county meet but lost in the final to Grand Bassa.

Coach Doekpa will be assisted by God's Anointed head coach Dahnjudu Sawmadal as Deputy Coach who is the current best coach in the Liberia Kickball National league.

Other member of his technical Staff include Vision KC Technical Director Anthony Coker as Trainer for the team.

The technical team has been instructed by Chairman Momo Cyrus to begin work immediately.

The Kickball team technical staff is due to hold a meeting with the current Lofa County Kickball players according to Doekpa

The technical team will be unveiled at the Lofa County Sports Steering Committee retreat in Gbarnga City.

Ezekiel posted on his Facebook page after the news of his appointment that Lofa is his new home.

"To God be the glory, I don't need to kill my wife or my mother to be blessed,New home, New challenge, New people LOFA I'm here"

Sunday aa he is called by his fans said he is taking over the hot seat at Lofa county to make the people of Lofa happy.

"I am here to deliver the county meet kickball version to to Lofa, I am a winner and believe in the ambition of Lofa," he said.

According to Doekpa he will put together a team that will be the best for years to come.

"I think the team Lofa had last year is not bad but need a whining mentality and that is what I bring to Loga"

He pointed out that Lofa had put in too much to not win the kickball championship something he said will change under stewardship.