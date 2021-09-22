Liberia: Gbarpolu Legislative Caucus Gears Up for First County Council Sitting in Five Years

22 September 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — After five more than years, the Gbarpolu County Legislative Caucus will this Saturday, September 25, 2021 conduct its First County Council Sitting.

According to a press statement issued in Monrovia by the Office of Gbarpolu County only Female Senator, Botoe Kanneh, all is now set for the long awaited County Council Sitting to be held in Bopolu, the capital city of Gbarpolu County.

It can be recalled that during her campaign, Senator Kanneh promised her constituents that, if elected, she would ensure that the collapsed County Council Sitting would be resurrected.

"Following many agreements and disagreements amongst County Officials about the number of delegates for the County Council Sitting, the Caucus agreed in principle that the Sitting will be held with reduction of delegates as compared to previous Sitting in observance of the Health Protocols," says the Office in press statement.

Despite the reduction in the number of delegates, the Office encourages all well-meaning citizens to troop in and be a part of the decision making of the County which may lead to the pathway of economic growth and economic development.

"In this light, cognizant of the facts that the county has been deprived of developments for over (5) years, it is s based upon such condition that the Office is calling on every citizen to be in attendance," the Office in the press statement asserts.

"The intention towards the conduct of the County Council Sitting is the beginning of Gbarpolu County Developmental drive after Five (5) years.

The Office is hoping that the County Council Sitting will yield its fruitful results. The Office sees this Sitting as paramount to everyone," the Office adds in the press statement, while openly inviting all citizens and the press to this historic gathering.

