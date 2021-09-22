Liberia: Montserrado District Tournament Enters Semifinal

Monrovia — The 2021 Montserrado county district league has reach it semi-final after entertaining match in the quarterfinals.

In Monday first quarter final showdown District 4 amazing form to the 2021 District Tournament continues following a 2-1 victory over tough District 14 to book their place in Thursday's semifinals.

Goals from Mark Yarkpah and Martin Asher his fifth of the competition secure District 4 a 2-0 lead before District 14 pulled one back in the 90th minute which was too late for the Islanders as the match ended 2-1.

The second quarter-final was a master class between arguably two of the tournament's big spenders in District 15 and District 8.

District 15 needed two late goals from a Marlon Harrison's penalty and a cool finish from Mark Karlay to win 2-1.

Musa Jabateh put District 8 in front in the first half but they could not hold on to the lead.

In a well attended quarter-final, the Muscat's wide player Musa Jabateh popped up midway in the first half at the back post to head home from 8 yards entirely unmarked from a dead ball situation.

District 15 left it late to respond with two late goals to rally a comeback-win in a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Marlon Harrison kept his composure and calmly converted from the spot when District 8 goalkeeper was guilty of a foul inside the area, and within minutes, Mark Karlay was released in the area before slotting his low shot home in pursuit of a defender to lift up the roof of the ATS.

Even five minutes of added time couldn't help the cause as Rep Acarous Gray watched his side crashed out to his colleague, Rep Abu Kamara.

In Tuesday other matches District 11 was demolished by District 17 in the opening match.

Sam Jackson open the scoring for District 17 before District 11 keeper Jimmy Dorbor received a red car for insulting the central referee after he carelessly brought came out of his box get past an opponent but he was unable resulting to the second goal by Maliki Kromah.

Otoso Jackson increase his side lead before Daniel Woto pulled one back for district 11.

Jill Blemah got his aide fourth goal to end the match 4-1.

District 9 who many thought was favorite to win the tournament blow out of the tournament on a 1-0 defeat to district 5.

It was a real tension park match with both team missing clear chances.