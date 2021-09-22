Liberia: Center for Peace and Education Celebrates International Day of Peace

Brewerville — A local nongovernmental organization, Center for Peace and Education joined the rest of the World in recognition of the International Day of Peace through a grand parade and indoor program spreading messages of peace.

The World International day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nation General Assembly to be celebrated every September 21 as International Peace Day.

The Center for Peace and Education (CPE) on Tuesday held a one-day event in Brewerville at the Alfred Billy Curtis Hall in recognition of the International Day of peace with theme "Spread Peace not COVID".

The event organized by CPE in recognition of World Peace Day. Mr. Augustine Arkoi served as the Guest Speaker and spoke on the theme "Spread Peace Not COVID", and used the podium to encourage all Liberians to be civil in their approached and treat people as they would like to be treated as processed to maintain peace.

"Public resources must be share equitably in other to maintain peace. Respect and appreciate others in other to be treated the same. Be morally upright as a signed of maintaining the peace. Avoid lying to retain public trust and image" Akoi stated these step as the way forward to maintain peace," he said.

For his part, Emmett Teage, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of CPE, read the organization official World Peace Day Message on behalf of its Executive Director Mr. Mainlehwon Ebenezer Vonhm.

"Today, the Center for Peace Education joins with the United Nations in reminding all nations of the importance of promoting peaceful coexistence as the best ways to honor World Peace Day while working for peace" Teage said.

The Center for Peace Education was established in Liberia in 2009 to provide a comprehensive peace building and conflict resolution program in Liberia as a means of creating harmony and a better life for future generation.