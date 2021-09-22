Liberia: NPHIL Delegation in Washington DC for Discussions On Strengthening Public Health Systems

Monrovia — A six-member delegation from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), headed by Hon. Jane A. Macauley, the Director General, is visiting the United States to hold discussions with several high-level US Government Officials regarding strengthening of the public health systems in Liberia.

According to a release, While in the United States, the delegation will meet with US Government Officials at the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the National Institute of Health (NIH), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC); and other Public Health Institutions in the Washington, DC Area.

The delegation is expected to discuss partnership for COVID-19 testing and laboratory diagnostic capacity building for scientists and public health experts in Liberia, construction of a new state of the art public health facility for Liberia and joint collaboration efforts for research programs at universities and public laboratories in the country.

The delegation is on a 10-day working visit to the USA, it will visit Washington, DC and New York respectively. So far, meeting held since the delegation's arrival to the USA have been successful.