Nigeria: Emir of Gaya, Kano's New Emirate, Is Dead

22 September 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, died Wednesday morning at the age of 91.

The Emir of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir, is dead.

He died Wednesday morning. He was 91-years-old.

The media aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the development in a Facebook post, Wednesday morning.

The official, however, did not give details of the incident.

However, sources said the emir died at his palace Wednesday morning, following a brief illness.

His death followed that of the Emir of Rano, Abubakar Illa Tafida, who died on May 2, 2020.

The two were among the emirs installed by the governor, Mr Ganduje, in 2019, after he split the Kano Emirate into five. The new emirates are Gaya, Rano, Bichi and Karaye.

Until the creation of the four new emirates, Kano, like Sokoto, had one emir.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X