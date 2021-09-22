Namibia: The Rise of Ish Namibia

Founder of Ish Namibia, 23-year-old Julia Kandjimbi continues to earn her stripes in local fashion circles, despite economic challenges.

Kandjimbi started her career as a model seven years ago and has several accolades to her name, such as winning the Miss Mining Namibia 2017 title, as well as Miss Walvis Bay 2018. In 2019, she reached the top 30 in the prestigious Miss Namibia pageant.

In 2017, the College of the Arts graduate decided to venture into business, starting Ish Namibia, a company providing fashion design, make-up, hairstyling and décor services. Ish Namibia gave birth to Ish Designs, which provides glamourous ready-to-wear garments to Namibia's fashion lovers.

She manages these ventures herself and has become adept at juggling her responsibilities and setting up a schedule that works best.

"At the beginning, I was still learning and perfecting my art. I didn't really know what I was doing, but just did it for the sake of doing something I love," says Kandjimbi.

"I used my grant money to make new things, and little did I know that what I was making would catch a lot of people's attention. That's how I took off," Kandjimbi recalls.

Over time, Kandjimbi started to design her own pageant gowns which ensured she was noticed for all the right reasons.

For the past two years, Kandjimbi has been hard at work learning and growing her skills.

"During the pandemic, I re-evaluated my entire life. I made time to rest, time for my mental health. Time to rebrand my logo and looked at adding new services to Ish Namibia," she says.

Going forward, she hopes to expand her business and find premises from which to operate.

She is most grateful for the opportunities she has had, such as undergoing an internship with Dinapama Manufacturing.

"Not only did I get the chance to learn new things, but I also worked in an area I always wanted to work in," she says.

An achievement she is most proud of is the recent showcase of her design collection 'Boss Up' at Katutura Fashion Week.

For her, nothing beats the feeling of seeing the smiles of those who wear her designs.

"It's so fulfilling. I feel that I'm living my purpose."

Coming soon from the excited designer is a new project, A Fit by Ish, which is due to be launched this month. The new collection will consist of sportwear and a few high-class garments.

"I'm just trying new things and exploring different styles," she says of her efforts to grow her brand.

Kandjimbi believes she has become a much more focused person, working hard to make her mother proud. Although she's had to make sacrifices along the way, she says it has been a beautiful experience.

Her secret to success is taking things one step at a time, being focussed and planning ahead.

"I've always wanted to be a reliable and affordable designer. As time goes by, I will be looking to expand and build a team that can continue to make my dreams come true."