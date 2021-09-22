Nigeria: Buhari Commiserates With King Sunny Ade Over Wife's Demise

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with renowned musician, King Sunny Ade, over the passing of his wife, Risikat Ajoke Adegeye, who was a member of the 6th Lagos State House of Assembly.

The president, in a release on Wednesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also condoled with the Lagos State Government, House of Assembly members, her friends and political associates, urging trust in God at this very difficult time.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will comfort the deceased's husband, family and loved ones, while granting her soul eternal rest.