Nigeria: Lawmakers Urge Govt to Provide Relief Materials to Victims of Insurgency in Sokoto

The House of Representatives has urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide food and other basic necessities to the people of Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State who had returned to their homes after being displaced by insurgents.

It also urged the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons to provide necessary assistance to the victims.

The resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Sa'idu Bargaja, at the plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Bargaja said that the victims of banditry attacks in over 30 villages across Isa/Sabon Birni Federal Constituency of Sokoto State were displaced to various locations within the neighbouring towns and have started returning to their homes and villages given a fair improvement in security situation in the area.

He said that due to unavailability of food, shelter, farmland and business premises which were destroyed by insurgents, the returnees are living in abject poverty and untold hardship, which could continue if urgent intervention is not provided by the appropriate authorities.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Internally Displaced Persons and Refugees and Emergency and Disaster Preparedness to ensure compliance.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers adopted a motion that was sponsored by Hon. Jafaru Suleiman Ribadu, called on the federal government to relocate the Yola Correctional Centre from Modibbo Adama Way, Yola South Local Government Area to its Permanent Site at Yolde Pate, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The lawmakers also urged the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to stop the 9:00 pm closure of the main Yola town road due to the location of the centre.

They further mandated the committee on Reformatory Institutions to conduct verification visit to the centre and report back within four weeks for further legislative action.