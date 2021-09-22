Namibia: Shine With Posh Beauty

Model and entrepreneur Rahab Inghalwa recently launched her new brand, Posh Beauty, which complements the entrepreneur's online women's fashion brand, Ravenda Posh.

Consisting of a range of lip glosses in red, dark nude, pink and purple, Inghalwa says it took over two years to perfect the products.

"It took a lot of experimenting with the best-of-the-best in the industry. For me it was very important to deliver a high-quality product with an eye-catching package," she says of the lip glosses that come complete with a diamond cap and delicious scent.

It was after Inghalwa saw a void in the industry for Namibian-made products that she decided to create a brand that is inclusive of the skin tones of all Namibian and African women.

The lightweight lip glosses are both cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, says Inghalwa, who highlights their non-greasy attributes and the fact that they're made from natural products.

She was inspired to create the brand after noticing that local women do not have access to quality, affordable and diverse lip glosses.

"I noticed that there is a lack of Namibian beauty products. It is very important to create products that every Namibian wants and deserves because we need products that work for our skin, environment and temperature," she says.

Inghalwa has a great fondness for the beauty industry and wanted to do something to help grow and develop it.

"For me it is very important to do something that aligns with my passion, and already having a fashion brand made it easier. I am passionate about fashion and modelling. It is very important that I keep venturing into areas that align with that industry. Being a lover of make-up and especially of a good shiny lip-gloss, it is always very inspiring to wear my own products," she says.

She learned a lot while working on the project, such as the importance of never giving up.

"I also learned that the end product can sometimes be different from the original idea. It is very important to hear from consumers, as they come first," she says.

Despite delays caused by Covid, alongside manufacturing and logistical challenges, Inghalwa has succeeded in her mission to produce and supply the Posh Beauty range.

"Now is finally the perfect time to launch the brand. The success of this endeavour means a lot to me. It means that my dreams are valid and shows that my hard work and determination have paid off."

She encourages all to try out her range of lip-glosses, pointing out that good lip care can define one's overall beauty and boost confidence.

"Please support locally made products because not only are you supporting a dream, you are also contributing to an inspiring story. I want people to know that a Namibian child's dreams are valid and hopefully more young people can take on entrepreneurship careers," Inghalwa says.