Kenya: Marathon Queen Mary Keitany Retires

Jared Nyataya/Nation Media Group
Three-time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany laughs during an interview at their home in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County on August 31, 2020.
22 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Kenyan running great Mary Keitany has announced her retirement from athletics.

Keitany had a stellar career that saw her win the London Marathon on three occasions and the New York Marathon four times, as well as triumph at the 2009 World Half Marathon Championships.

Keitany, 39, still holds the marathon world record for a women-only race, having clocked a stunning 2:17:01 when winning the third of her London Marathon titles in 2017.

"After my successful 2019, when I had some good results including second place in New York, I was hopeful that I could still be very competitive internationally for several more years even though I am in my late 30s," said Keitany in a communique sent by her manager Gianni Demadonna.

"However, I'm sad to say, a back injury that I suffered in late 2019 made a decision about my retirement for me. I couldn't get the treatment I wanted in Europe because of the pandemic-related travel restrictions last year and every time I thought I had got over the injury and started training hard, it became a problem again. So now is the time to say goodbye - if only as an elite runner - to the sport I love so much."

Keitany first came to global attention in 2007, after local success in Kenya the previous year, with a series of good performances in European half marathons which then earned her a place in the Kenyan team at that year's World Half Marathon Championships.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X