Namibia: Johannes Received With Hero's Welcome

Residents of the Ohangwena region came out in large numbers yesterday to welcome home local up-andcoming sprinter Epifania Johannes with her two silver medals won at the International Schools Sport Federation U15 Sports Games that took place in Serbia recently.

Her parents, community members, teachers and learners from various schools in the region received Johannes, also known as Valentino, with open arms and tremendous joy as they marched from Onuno to Eenhana town, accompanied by the Police band. Director of education in the Ohangwena region, Isak Hamatwi said Johannes brought joy to Namibia, in general, and their region, in particular. He said the entire region is applauding her show of near excellence, which must surely be a result of focus, hard work and discipline.

Hamatwi stressed such qualities are not only from the athletes but also from the coach, the sports conveners and all sports administrators at both regional and national levels. "We shall continue to call upon corporate entities and individuals to continue with their support towards sport, so that we enable our country to enhance its sporting competitive advantage," he said.

Hamatwi further said Namibia looks forward to seeing Johannes participating in many athletics events - and not only to participate but winning medals and seeing her carry the Namibian flag. Johannes (15) is a grade 9 learner at the Otunganga Combined School in the Ohangwena region, which she represented at the 2021 NSSU nationals in April this year in Windhoek.

She competed in 100m and 200m and eventually qualified for the World U15 games, where she scooped silver in 200m and 4x100 relay. Johannes expressed gratitude to everyone who sponsored her to join the national team to Serbia. "Your contribution was really good. I was not expecting to win a silver out of all those kids and it was a tough competition, but I managed a second place. I also set up my new personal best in 200m," she said. Johannes promised to continue working hard and make her country proud.

She was sponsored, among others, by Metropolitan, Kalarari Holding, Oshikango Agric, Hotel Galax, Multi Solution, Rani Group and the office of the governor of Ohangwena region. Eenhana mayor Omri-Onn Kavandje applauded Johannes for all the work she has done and for making this a memorable day for everyone. He thanked those who responded positively for her to take part at the international athletics event.