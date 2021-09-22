Namibia: Mboma Scoops Top Ranking As Season Ends... Future Looks Bright

In its latest global rankings, World Athletics has ranked Namibia's Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Christine Mboma as the number one athlete in the 200m event, finishing well ahead of Olympics double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica. The 18-year-old Mboma, who recently claimed the 2021 Diamond League and World U/20 Championships 200m crowns, finished top of this season's world rankings with 1 455 points - and saw Jamaica's Shericka Jackson finishing in second place with 1407 points.

Thompson-Herah claimed third place in the 200m rankings after having accumulated 1 406 points. Mboma's trusted 'partner in crime' Beatrice Masilingi, who started the season off on a high but had a somewhat slow finish as a result of ill-health, finished 10th overall in the latest ranking with 1 335 points. Masilingi, who scooped three silver medals (100m, 200m and 4x100m) at the recent World U/20 Championships, equally made her debut at this year's Tokyo Olympics and finished 6th overall in the women's 200m with a personal best time of 22.28 seconds.

World Athletics ranking system is based on the two main elements of all athletics performances, the measured results of athletes (result score) and their placing during competitions (placing score). The combination of these elements provides the athletes' performance for each competition in which they participate (performance score). This means the formula consists of Result score + Placing score = Performance score. Athletes' performances can be considered in all competitions from grassroots to elite international level. However, the results must be in accordance with the World Athletics rules and regulations in force - and World Athletics, one of its area associations or member federations must have officially ratified the results.

In rankings published on or after 10 August 2021, only those performance scores are considered, which were obtained by the athlete in a 12 months or 18 months active period prior to the date of the rankings. The period varies depending on the event group in which the athlete is ranked, and does not include the inactive period between 6 April 2020 and 30 November 2020.