Kenya: 21 Shortlisted for Vacant EACC Commissioner Slots

Nairobi — The Public Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted 21 candidates for the position of member of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to fill two positions that were occasioned by the resignation of two commissioners.

Commissioners Dabar Abdi Maalim and Rose Mghoi Macharia resigned on September 1.

The interviews are scheduled to commence on Tuesday and conclude on Thursday, September 30.

Maalim and Mcharia were among five commissioners that were appointed by the President in 2015.

Among those shortlisted for interviews is journalist Richard Chacha, currently the Director of Communications in Mombasa County.

Others are John Kiplelei Kirui, Joan Andisi Machayo, Lawrence Nyalle, Halima Abdi Omar Shuria, Enock Osoro Kinara, Rukia Atikiya, Elizabeth Njambi Munene-Muchane, Nancy Karimi, Abdiaziz Sheikh Maad, Faith Waguthi Waigwa, Adan Wachu Bulle, Mary Mwongeli Mutuku Ndeto, Florence Muinde, Lucy Wanja Kinuthia, Ricahrd Okoth Odour, Monica Wanjiru Muiru, Paul Sakana Lenkume, Stellah Ibongia Onyiego, Alfred Mtuweta Mshimba and Abdihafid Abdullahi Yarrow.

The Commission is required to have five commissioners with the EACC Act stipulating that the chairperson and members of the commission shall be appointed for a single term of six years, and are not eligible for reappointment.

The chairperson and members of the Commission serve on a part-time basis.

Once the interviews conclude, the National Assembly shall, within twenty-one days of the day it next sits after receipt of the name of an applicant vet and consider the applicant, and may approve or reject applicants for any or all vacancies in the Commission.

Where the National Assembly approves of an applicant, the Speaker of the National Assembly shall forward the name of the approved applicant to the President for appointment.

The President shall appoint the nominee, within seven days of receipt of the name of the approved applicant from the National Assembly.