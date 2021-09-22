Uganda: Prime Minister Nabbanja Cites Shoddy Roadworks

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, has recommended the termination of a contract for the construction of a 40-kilometre road in Kyegegwa District, citing shoddy work.

A total of Shs1.9 billion had been earmarked for the road that connects Nabingoola in Mubende District to Kakabara Sub-county in Kyegegwa District.

The project is being implemented under Development Response to Displacement Impact Project (DRDIP) through the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

The premier's recommendation follows several complaints raised by local leaders against the contractor, PEKASA Company.

Ms Nabbanja and a team of OPM officials including the Disaster minister, Dr Hilary Onek, at the weekend inspected some of the projects implemented under DRDIP in Kyegegwa.

The projects included the upgrade of Kyegegwa Health Centre IV to hospital status, upgrade of a health centre II to a health centre III, and the construction of classroom blocks and roads.

PEKASA had been given up to September to complete works on the road, but progress has been slow.

"If you want to work with the Prime Minister's office, please do the best. The President (Museveni) is tired of corrupt people. For how long will you put this government to shame over shoddy work?" Ms Nabbanja asked.

Whereas the premier recommended the termination of the contract, an investigation has to be conducted.

Article 119 of the Constitution provides for the Auditor General "to draw and peruse agreements, contracts, treaties, conventions and documents by whatever name called, to which the government is a party or in respect of which government has an interest". The Solicitor General upon the advice of the Auditor General terminates the contract in case of shoddy work.

Mr John Kisoke, the chairperson of Kyegegwa, accused the contractor of failure to correct the defects.

"When the district roads committee inspected the works, it fell short of specifications in the contract. It was narrow and couldn't meet the standards... ," he said.

Kyaka Central Member of Parliament Tom Bright said as leaders, they were not happy with the work.

However, the managing director of PEKASA, Mr George Sande, said by the time he was awarded the contract, many district leaders were not happy because they did not participate in the bidding process.

"I have the contracts agreement, the carriageway of the road is supposed to be 4.5 metres, while the width of the road is Seven metres, which the district officials are against," he said.