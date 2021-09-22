Namibia: Namcol Celebrates First Advanced Programme Graduates

The Namibia College of Open Learning (Namcol) recently graduated the first cohort of students in the newly introduced advanced programmes.

Programmes include Bachelor of Arts in Youth Development and Post-Graduate Diploma in Open School Operations and Management.

These graduates are among 950 students who got capped during the college's 20th graduation ceremony held last week.

Speaking at the occasion, the institution's chief executive Heroldt Murangi said in the process of discharging the Namcol mandate - which is to contribute to the socio-economic development of Namibia by offering programmes at all levels - they have seen a need to expand on programme offerings in order to address the diverse education and training needs of the communities and the nation at large.

"As early as 2000, we have introduced few undergraduate qualifications in the form of certificates and diplomas until this year when we are witnessing our first graduation for our first bachelor degree and post-graduate diploma students," he said. Former Windhoek mayor, Muesee Kazapua, is also among those who bagged a degree in youth and community development.

The two programmes are registered at Level 7 and 8 on the National Qualifications Framework, respectively.

The Post-Graduate Diploma in Open School Operations and Management is an international qualification developed by the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

Murangi said Namcol has been selected by the COL to offer that mode of programme for the African region and beyond, consequently granting scholarships to 10 students from Eswatini to pursue the programme that has attracted a high number of international students.

"The programme is offered fully online and this mode of programme delivery has paved the way and sets precedence for the college going forward in terms of delivering courses amid the prevailing pandemic."

Reflecting on some institutional milestones achieved over the years, Murangi said they have experienced a great annual enrolment student growth, academic performance, and development.

"In terms of student growth, in 2008, the college enrolled a total of 395 students for its Tertiary Programmes. In 2020, we enrolled 4 357 students, plus 329 TVET trainees. The figures represent a huge but gradual increase in enrolments."

The ceremony was held under the theme 'The significance of eLearning in enhancing teaching and learning amid the pandemic'.