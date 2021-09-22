Namibia: Khuse FC Determined to Reach the Semis

Oshana-based Khuse FC is one of eight teams that booked their ticket to the quarterfinals of the MTC NFA Cup - and team manager David Tutaleni is determined to reach the semi-finals of the tournament. Khuse, who plays in the Second Division, will face Namibia Premier Football League campaigners, Civics, in the quarterfinals set for the Tsumeb Oscar Norich Stadium on Saturday at 14h00.

Khuse qualified to the last eight after beating Omaheke-based Nossob by 4-2 at the same stadium over the weekend. Reflecting on their journey thus far, Tutaleni told New Era Sport yesterday it has been a tough journey, having only made it to the last 16 in the previous edition of the competition. He believes timing played a major role in them reaching the last eight round. "Coming into this one, we had to believe that we can make our way to the semi-finals - and that's what we are still chasing for," said Tutaleni.

"Looking at our players this year, they are optimistic to go far in the competition, and that's what we are hoping for. We are very determined to reach the semis this year. So, we remain focussed on putting our minds to what we need - and that's what we are thinking of right now. We know we are pitted against a tough team but football is just that game and anything can happen." Khuse is a force to be reckoned with, having knocked out then Namibia Premier League outfit, Tigers, in the Round of 32 via penalties in the previous edition of the competition in 2018.

They then lost on penalties to Cup Kings Black Africa in the Round of 16. On their part, Civics edged Tura Magic 8-7 on penalties to advance to the quarterfinals of the competition after a one-all draw. Other match-ups are Tigers vs Mighty Gunners, also in Tsumeb, at 16h00.

In Windhoek, Young Brazilians and Blue Waters will battle it out at the SKW Stadium at 14h00, and Citizens against 2017 Football Association Cup winners, Young African, at the same stadium at 16h00 on Saturday.