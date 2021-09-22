South Africa: Prof Mkhize's Memorial Service to Be Held On Thursday

The memorial service for the late Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize, will be held on Thursday.

Mkhize passed away on Thursday, 16 September 2021, after she was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017. She was 69 years old.

She died at the Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre.

According to the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), the memorial service will take place on 23 September 2021 at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg at 10am.

"All COVID-19 health protocols will be observed, including level 2 lockdown regulations," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the late Deputy Minister will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Fourways Memorial Park Chapel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Mkhize an Official Funeral Category 2, with police honours.

In line with the provisions of the Official Funeral Category 2, President Ramaphosa has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in South Africa between 21 and 25 September 2021, the evening of the day of the burial.

In addition, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) and other major television broadcast channels will broadcast the funeral live.

The GCIS will also stream the funeral service live on digital and social media platforms of government.

Mourners who are unable to attend the funeral service are encouraged to follow the proceedings on television channels and the following platforms.

Government is also encouraging anyone, who wishes to send messages of condolence to the family and friends of Mkhize, to do so through via condolences@gcis.gov.za.