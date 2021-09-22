South Africa: Judge President Hlope's Urgent Interdict Application Against NA Withdrawn

document

Parliament, Wednesday, 22 September 2021 - The Speaker of the National Assembly welcomes the abandonment and withdrawal of the urgent application by the Judge President of the Western Cape High Court to interdict the National Assembly from proceeding with its consideration and processing of his recommended removal from office by the Judicial Services Commission. The Speaker had asserted that she will abide by the ruling of the Gauteng Division of the High Court on the matter.

In her explanatory affidavit filed in response to the interdict application, the Speaker had contended that the impeachment proceedings, which are currently at the level of the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services for processing, will practically take place only after the current constituency period which ends on 3 November 2021. Therefore, Judge President Hlophe can accordingly have no apprehension of the process proceeding until November 2021.

Parties have thus been directed by the Court to agree on the sensible timetable for the exchange of affidavits and heads of arguments for submission to the office of Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, after which a judge to hear the matter (Part B) will be appointed.