Namibia: Nangolo to Headline Next Month's AC Boxing Bonanza

Local boxing prospect Flame 'Special One' Nangolo will next month seek to maintain his perfect winning streak when he takes on Gustaf Petrus in the main fight of the AC Boxing Promotions bonanza set for the Nampower Convention Centre in the capital. The upcoming bonanza, which was officially launched yesterday in Windhoek by AC Boxing Promotions founder Imms Moses, will take place on 9 October and will see a line-up of some of the country's top promising talents in action.

The 20-year-old Nangolo, who remains undefeated after four professional fights, will again be squaring off against Petrus for the second time this year. Petrus is the same opponent he defeated in May this year - and come next month's matchup, the two young fighters will be eager to put their rivalry to bed once and for all. Petrus (30), who boasts a winless record of one draw and three defeats, is set to face Nangolo over 10 rounds in the featherweight division. Speaking at the launch, Nangolo expressed readiness for the upcoming fight and further promised to live up to expectation -come fight night.

"I am ready for the rematch against Gustaf. I have been fighting since I was six years of age, and that means I have been ready for big fights my whole life. I promise to put up a great fight - but I think this time around, the fight won't last long," cautioned Nangolo. Their fight will be supported by veteran pugilist Mendu Kaangundue against Alfeus 'Mosquito' Shaanika in a welterweight six-rounder.

Jakob Jakob will also be in action against Oiva Amwaama in the flyweight division over four rounds. Lightweight bouts over four rounds Hafeni Ngesheya returns to the ring against Joseph Haipanda, while Andreas Johannes takes on Steven Shilomboleni. Usko Rehabeam and Nakwafela Samuel will trade blows, while Ruaan Raspel will be making his professional debut against Andeas Endjala. Budding talent Lineekela Nghifindaka and Hafeni Paulus will also take to the ring, and Robert Ndalelwa will also make his debut against Alwendo Nicanor.