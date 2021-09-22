Central Africa: Great Lakes Region - President Biya Represented At Mini-Summit

The Summit which held in Angola focused on the security situation in the Central African Republic.

External Relations Minister, Mbella Mbella represented the President of the Republic, Paul Biya at the Third Mini-Summit of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) that held in Luanda, Angola on September 16, 2021. The Summit which focused on the security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR) was chaired by the President of Angola and current Chairperson of ICGLR, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço in the presence of the African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat.

At the end of deliberations, the leaders of the various delegations comprising Heads of State and Government adopted a final communique on the joint roadmap for peace in the Central African Republic. They also reiterated the importance of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in CAR signed on February 6, 2019 in Bangui. The objective of the Third Mini-Summit of Luanda, according to the final communique, was to analyse the results achieved in the context of the implementation of the recommendations of the first and second Mini-Summits of Luanda of January 29, 2021 and April 20, 2021, including a presentation of the Joint Roadmap for Peace in CAR.

In the final communique, the Heads of State and Government encouraged the government of CAR to declare a ceasefire, a declaration which they consider "an essential factor for the success of the entire process and the creation of a favourable climate for peace and national reconciliation." Participants also encouraged the continuation of consultations with the leaders of armed groups for total renouncement of violence and approved the Joint Roadmap for Peace, the main instrument to silence arms in CAR. The Heads of State and Government approved to keep the activities of the working team composed of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Angola and Rwanda, in collaboration with Central Africa's authorities in order to implement the adopted Roadmap. Likewise, the mobilisation of resources was approved, with the support of the Executive Secretary of ICGLR and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) Commission as well as bilateral and multilateral partners for the implementation of the measures highlighted in the joint peace initiative.