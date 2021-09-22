Tunisia: Intensive Jab Day - 875 Thousand Citizens Invited Again Next Sunday

Tunis/Tunisia — Health Director General Faisal ben Saleh on Wednesday stated to TAP that the 875 thousand citizens who failed to show up to receive the first dose of vaccination against the coronavirus will be invited again on September 26.

He added that more than one million Tunisians have been invited to the intensive jab day scheduled for next Sunday, including more than 800,000 people who had missed previous appointments.

Are also called to this day citizens (aged 15 to 39 years (380 thousand) vaccinated on August 29 with the first dose and to receive the booster shot and people aged 40 years and over (200 thousand).

Ben Saleh indicated that people not registered on Evax.tn and aged 40 years and over, can go next Sunday to the vaccination centres.

He called on citizens not to miss the vaccination appointment, stressing the continuous efforts exerted by the ministry to bring vaccination operations closer to citizens by involving free-lance doctors, pharmacists and basic health centres, in addition to mobile health teams.