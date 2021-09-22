Tunisia: Jerandi Meets With Egyptian and Serbian Counterparts in New York

22 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi on Tuesday had talks with his Egyptian and Serbian counterparts Samah Choukri and Nikola Selakovic, respectively, on the fringes of his participation in the 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA 76, September 20-27 in New York).

The cooperation relations binding Tunisia and Egypt were at the heart of the meeting between Jerandi and his Egyptian counterpart, according to a Foreign Affairs Department press release. The two ministers underscored the commitment of the two countries' leaders to foster bilateral relations in the sake of the two brotherly peoples' interests.

The talk also touched on the main issues in the Arab and African region in the context of Tunisia's mandate as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Jerandi raised in this regard, the issue of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, following Tunisia's successful efforts to ensure the unanimous adoption of the Security Council's presidential statement on this issue.

The meeting between Jerandi and Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs focused on the distinguished cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to consolidate them, notably through the upcoming high Joint Committee meeting and the reinforcement of political consultations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed the invitation extended to Tunisia to participate in the Summit of Non-Aligned Nations next October in Belgrade, Serbia.

