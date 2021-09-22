Ghana: Public Sector Works Demonstrate Against Leaders

Tamale — A cross-section of public sector workers in the Northern Region yesterday staged a demonstration against the leadership of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) and organised labour for accepting a 4 per cent increment.

The public sector workers who called themselves Coalition of Public Sector Workers Against TUC and Organised Labour, spent four hours in the demonstration.

The workers who matched through the major streets of the Tamale Metropolis rebuked the leadership of organised labour for accepting the 4 and 7 per cent increment.

Some of the workers clad in red shirts and red bands converged at the Tamale Jubilee Park as early as 5:30a.m. for the demonstration.

The demonstrators danced to music from local drums and sang war songs.

They carried placards some of which read "President be sensitive to our plight" "Mr President public workers in Ghana deserve better salaries," "the 4 per cent increment is an insult to public sector workers" and "Mr President do something about public sector workers."

Mr Azubila Emmanuel Abdul-Salam spokesperson of the collation condemned the leadership of organised labour for their conduct.

He described them as wicked and betrayers as they failed to sympathise with the workers in the country.

Mr Abdul-Salam rebuked the leadership for failing to fight for the general good of the workers, and indicated that the workers were paying them hence the need to work hard to improve the conditions of service of workers.

Mr Abdul-Salam said it was time that the leadership of organised labour desist from condoning with the government and stick to workers welfare.

He hinted that they would continue with such demonstrations till such time that the government responded to their plight.