Ghana: Woman Alleged to Have Been Kidnapped Found

22 September 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Takoradi — Residents of Sekondi-Takoradi, including the security apparatus, heaved a sigh of relief yesterday when a 28-year-old pregnant woman, Josephine Panyin Simons, who was allegedly to have been kidnapped last Thursday, was reportedly found at Axim in the Nzema East municipality.

She was found by a carpenter at Tolanu-Axim, hidden behind the lawns on the premises of a Jehovah Witness' church, at about 09: 30a.m.yesterday, and, was referred to the Axim Government Hospital for treatment.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that Josephine, found in a sad condition, was lying down on the outskirts of the Axim community.

Josephine, who looked traumatised, according to Ghanaian Times sources, told doctors that she had been delivered of a baby but the baby had been taken away by the alleged abductors.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing.

When the news broke, a middle-aged woman at the Market Circle, who gave her name as Nana EkuaBaduwa, said "I prayed to Mother Mary to listen to the plea of her daughter. We give glory to God, our protector and shield."

This apparently was to show appreciation to God for the safety of the woman alleged to have been kidnapped

