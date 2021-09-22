Sudan Government Confirms Control Over Situation..after Thwarting Coup Attempt

The Sudanese government has confirmed control over the security situation in the capital Khartoum after foiling a coup plot, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

"On Tuesday morning, a failed coup attempt, carried out by a group of armed forces' officers from the remnants of the former regime, was brought under control," Hamza Baloul Al-Amir, Sudan's information minister and government spokesman, said in the statement.

"We, in the transitional government and the regular bodies, reaffirm that we are working in complete coordination, and we reassure the Sudanese people that the situation is under complete control," he noted.

The Sudanese minister, meanwhile, announced the arrest of the leaders of the coup attempt, saying that they are currently being investigated after the last pocket of the coup was liquidated at the camp of the armored corps at Al-Shajara area.

He further said that the concerned authorities are now pursuing the remnants of the "defunct regime" involved in the coup attempt.

"The civilian government institutions reaffirm that they will not neglect the gains of the people and their revolution and they will be on the first line of defence to protect the transition from the dark forces lurking around the revolution," the minister said.

He urged all the forces, including the resistance committees, political and civil forces, peace parties, professional and unionist bodies and all sectors of the Sudanese people, to be vigilant and pay attention to the repeated attempts that seek to jeopardize the current situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Press Adviser to the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Al-Tahir Abu-Haga announced that the army has aborted a failed military coup attempt.

"The attempted coup has been aborted and the situations are under control," Abu-Haga was quoted by official Sudan TV as saying.

In the meantime, according to unofficial sources, around 40 officers, most of whom belong to the armored corps of the Sudanese army, were involved in the attempted coup. -Xinhua