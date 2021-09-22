Ghana: TMMG, Partners Call for Total Human Security

The Tijjaniya Muslims Movement of Ghana (TMMG) in collaboration with the African Literary Club (ALIC), the Youth Chief of the Hausa Kingdom of Greater Accra Region and the NFC GYM has expressed the need for sustainable total human security in Ghana.

"We would like to use this opportunity to urge and encourage peace actors and stakeholders to continue to work towards attaining total human security in Ghana and the sub region."

This is contained in a statement issued and signed by Alhaji Khuzaima Mohammed Osman, Executive Secretary, TMMG on the occasion of International Peace Day and Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Birthday

"This period gives us hope into the future and courage to continue the works for peace-building, tolerance, understanding, respect to one another and interfaith harmony for mutual benefits."

He noted that total human security ensured that the youth, women and children were given their respective positions due them in the society, adding "we must collectively assist and collaborate with government and community leaders to find jobs or equip the youth with vocational skills to be able to contribute their quota in the development of Ghana. Without appreciable meaningful employment for the youth in any country, total human security is far-fetched."

"We appeal to all the political actors in Ghana and the sub region to guard their statements and actions and encourage their teaming supporters and youth in particular to continue to embrace peaceful means of protests and expressions of grievances at all times in order to consolidate our peaceful coexistence, harmony and democratic credentials."