South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Coronavirus Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines for 21 Sept

22 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Update on the coronavirus and vaccines by Premier Alan Winde

As at 1pm on 21 September 2021, the Western Cape had 11 279 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 516 044 COVID-19 cases to date and 485 193 recoveries.

Click here for statistics

By 5pm on 20 September 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 2 666 184 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 52 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Premier Winde encourages residents to stay safe as we approach the long weekend,

We will soon be enjoying the long heritage weekend, with many taking leave to travel, relax and see loved ones.

I encourage residents to be vigilant and safe over this period to ensure that it is a happy and safe one, filled with many positive memories.

You can do this by:

Getting vaccinated when it is your turn.

Drinking responsibly, should you wish to do so. Do not drink and drive.

Taking regular breaks when driving and ensuring that you are well-rested.

Wearing your mask properly, covering your nose and mouth.

Washing and sanitising your hands regularly.

Keeping your gatherings short, small and outdoors - with lots of ventilation.

Staying home if you feel sick. If you have any difficulty breathing, seek urgent medical treatment.

Let's play our part in ensuring a safe heritage weekend.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X