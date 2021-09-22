Ghana: W.E.B. Du Bois Centre to Be Transformed Into World-Class Museum Complex

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged African Diaspora to emulate W.E.B. Du Bois make Africa their home and contribute to her development.

President Akufo-Addo made these remarks, on Monday, at the signing of a partnership arrangement between Du Bois Museum Foundation, Ghana, an affiliate of the W. E. B. Du Bois Foundation, New York, and Ghana's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The partnership, initiated by the President in 2019 as part of his promotion of "The Year of Return", will transform the current Du Bois Memorial Centre and burial site in Accra into a state-of-the-art museum complex and a world-class destination for scholars and heritage tourists.

Dr Du Bois, a civil rights pioneer and one of the world's leading black intellectuals and thinkers, became a citizen of Ghana and resided in the country until he died in 1963.

The partnership will see the Du Bois Museum Foundation Ghana leading a multi-million-dollar Museum Complex to preserve Dr Du Bois' legacy over 50 years.

The Du Bois Museum Complex will have a living museum that revives the transformative spirit and vision of Dr Du Bois for a unified ancestral home for Africans in the diaspora.

Upon completion, the complex will serve as a historic memorial site, where visitors can honour his life and legacy, connect to their cultural and ancestral roots, and serve as an impetus to inspire solidarity between people of African descent.

President Akufo-Addo, at the signing ceremony in New York, highlighted the significance of the agreement in strengthening historical, cultural, and economic ties between Ghana and the United States and Africans in the Diaspora.

The partnership will build on the Government's "Year of Return" and "Beyond the Return" campaigns encouraging African diaspora worldwide to return to Ghana.

Japhet Aryiku, Executive Director of the Du Bois Museum Foundation, said the complex would usher in a renewed commitment to building an international treasure and historic memorial in honour of the legacy of Dr Du Bois and foster unity among the African Diaspora through a vibrant cultural and research centre.

Aryiku, a Ghanaian American with more than 40 years of experience in corporate America and the philanthropic community, was inspired at a young age by Du Bois' writings and ideals.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, signed on behalf of the Government of Ghana, paid tribute to the inspirational leadership of the President in positioning Ghana as the home African Diasporas.

Other speakers at the ceremony included Kwame Anthony Appiah, novelist and professor of philosophy and ethics, New York University and board member, W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation; and Daniel Rose, Chairman, W.E.B. Du Bois Museum Foundation, philanthropist and leading real estate developer of several award-winning properties.

Other guests included the Minister of Finance of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta, Shirley Aryorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; Hajia Alima Mahama, Ghana's Ambassador to the U.S.A.; Akwasi Agyeman, C.E.O. of the Ghana Tourism Authority; and Humphrey Ayim-Darke of the Dubios Museum Foundation, Ghana.