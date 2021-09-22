Egypt: Shoukry, Lebanese PM Discuss Relations

22 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has made a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during which he congratulated him on forming the new Lebanese government.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Shoukry wished success for the new government in dealing with the big challenges facing Lebanon.

He confirmed to the Lebanese premier that Egypt is ready to coordinate with friendly and sisterly countries for achieving the interests of the Lebanese people.

Mikati invited the Egyptian foreign minister to visit Lebanon in the nearest future.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X