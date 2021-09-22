Egypt: Shoukry, Lebanese PM Discuss Relations

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has made a phone call with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati during which he congratulated him on forming the new Lebanese government.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Shoukry wished success for the new government in dealing with the big challenges facing Lebanon.

He confirmed to the Lebanese premier that Egypt is ready to coordinate with friendly and sisterly countries for achieving the interests of the Lebanese people.

Mikati invited the Egyptian foreign minister to visit Lebanon in the nearest future.

MENA