Egypt: President El-Sisi Mourns the Passing of Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawy

22 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has lost a man amongst the most loyal of its sons and an emblematic military symbol who dedicated his life to serving his nation for more than half a century- Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawy, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and former Minister of Defense and Military Production.

The departed soul was one of the heroes of the glorious October War who contributed in forging its greatest glories and gleaming gallantries in the Egyptian history.

He was a leader and a statesman who assumed responsibility for heading the country at a very difficult period, during which he met the dangers besetting Egypt with wisdom and expertise.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi mourns the loss of a man who possessed all the characteristics of a hero, expressing his condolences and sympathies to the family of late Field Marshal Mohammed Hussein Tantawy on behalf of the Egyptian nation and government.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His mercy on the departed soul and grant him a place in His vast paradise as a reward for his good deeds towards the country.

